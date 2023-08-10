Boil water notice

Due to a water main break that resulted in low pressures in the water distribution system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Angelina County FWSD No. 1 public water system (PWS ID Number 0030102) to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Angelina County FWSD No. 1 serves water customers in the Cedar Grove Community, approximately 1 mile north of the city of Lufkin along FM 2251. A map of the District’s service area can be found at acfwater.org/district-map.html.