Due to a water main break that resulted in low pressures in the water distribution system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Angelina County FWSD No. 1 public water system (PWS ID Number 0030102) to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).
Angelina County FWSD No. 1 serves water customers in the Cedar Grove Community, approximately 1 mile north of the city of Lufkin along FM 2251. A map of the District’s service area can be found at acfwater.org/district-map.html.
Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Angelina County FWSD No. 1 officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, Angelina County FWSD No. 1 will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
Anyone with questions concerning this matter should contact Chris Key, P.E., executive manager of Utilities at the Angelina & Neches River Authority, at (936) 632-7795 or (800) 282-5634.
Anyone who wishes to contact the TCEQ may call (512) 239-4691.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.