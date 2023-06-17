The Angelina & Neches River Authority would like to thank all the agencies, volunteer fire departments and EMS that responded to an emergency call around 5:30 p.m. June 1 to assist with the rescue of an ANRA employee, who was entrapped in sand in an excavated hole during a water leak repair.

Our sincerest appreciation for the quick response and successful rescue goes out to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Lufkin Fire Department — Special Operations Unit, Central Volunteer Fire Department, city of Lufkin water and sewer department, Angelina County EMS and any other units that responded. A special thank you to the Rivercrest-Redland Volunteer Fire Department, who remained on scene, after the rescue, until the water leak repair was completed.

