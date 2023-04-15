Aaron Ramsey

The city of Lufkin is implementing changes at Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter following the announcement that long-time director Aaron Ramsey is leaving to focus on his family and military career.

Ramsey, who has served the city since 2013, will be deployed this summer for a year-long overseas tour. With nearly 20 years of military service, the Army major and former Marine said he wants to spend the next several weeks enjoying quality time with his family before his sixth year-long deployment.

