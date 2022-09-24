The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District from Sept. 9-14.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
The Learning Station, 1401 E. Denman Ave., Suite 107, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 9
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: Observed frozen hot dogs on countertop, employee stated hot dogs are being thawed out. Improper thawing provides an opportunity for surviving bacteria to grow to harmful numbers and/or produce toxins; observed 25 PPM of bleach sanitizing solution at three-compartment sink, sanitation shall be between 50-100 PPM to properly sanitize utensils; observed tape utilized on damaged gasket in vintage reach-in cooler, proper maintenance of equipment to manufacturer specifications helps ensure that it will continue to operate as designed; observed food debris in microwave; observed disposable spoons that are not pre-wrapped inside small containers, utensils shall be stored handle side up so that only handles are touched by employees.
General comment: Replenish bodily fluid cleanup kit.
Food & Nutrition Solutions, 289 Loving Road, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 7
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
Kennedy Health and Rehab, 504 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 7
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 10
Reasons for violations: observed rust on door in walk-in cooler; observed rust on bottom shelves of food prep tables; observed dirty can opener with black debris, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed encrustations on food-contact surfaces of metal baking equipment, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed black debris buildup inside ice machine and on baffle. Ice makers and ice bins must be cleaned on a routine basis to prevent the development of slime, mold or soil residues that may contribute to an accumulation of microorganisms. If the manufacturer does not provide cleaning specifications for food; observed accumulation of soil residue on nonfood-contact surfaces of baking equipment; observed dust buildup on fans and ceiling of walk-in cooler; observed employee’s personal items stored on shelf with kitchen ingredients, designate a spot for personal items; observed evidence of rodents and pests in food prep area and dry storage area, observed rodent droppings in dry storage and behind refrigerator, pest control needs to be increased; observed food debris underneath kitchen equipment and under three-compartment sink, general clean needed.
General comment: Food manager stated they are going to remove large braising pot. Permit was sent to management to print out and post with the certified food manager certification.
Treehouse Academy, 100 N. Hines St., Diboll
Date of inspection: Sept. 8
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
Noah’s Ark, 1500 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 12
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 6
Reasons for violations: no bodily fluid cleanup kit on site, bodily fluid cleanup kit needed on site for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events; no temperature indicator on site to monitor hot water sanitation, water temperature is critical to sanitization in warewashing operations, this is particularly true if the sanitizer being used is hot water, the effectiveness of cleaners and chemical sanitizers is also determined by the temperature of the water used, a temperature measuring device is essential to monitor manual warewashing and ensure sanitization; observed debris in upright reach-in freezer, general clean needed; observed ground beef being thawed out at hand-washing sink; observed debris in kitchen cabinets above stove; observed dust and debris on floors in laundry room where upright freezer is held, general clean needed, cleaning of the physical facilities is an important measure in ensuring the protection and sanitary preparation of food.
Life Kids Preschool, 1715 Sayers Road, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 14
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: no probe thermometer on site, the presence and accessibility of food temperature-measuring devices is critical to the effective monitoring of food temperatures, proper use of such devices provides the operator or person in charge with important information with which to determine if temperatures should be adjusted or if foods should be discarded; chemical test strips needed onsite to measure the concentration of chemical sanitation at the three-compartment sink, chemical test strips shall be adequate to the type of chemical sanitation that is being used.
