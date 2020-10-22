LDN Police Reports

A man reported his jeep had been broken into overnight in the 200 block of Lone Star Road around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday.

A woman reported someone has been using her name while taking money from her family members’ accounts in the 1200 block of Houston Street at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A man reported his storage building bring broken into in the 1500 block of East Denman Avenue around 10:46 a.m. Tuesday.

Someone reported a computer was stolen by a former employee in the 2200 block of North John Redditt Drive around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Someone reported tools were stolen in the 100 block of West Shepherd Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man reported his vehicle was stolen while he was at work in the 1000 block or East Park Avenue at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman reported being assaulted around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

A man reported being threatened via an electronic device in the 100 block of Mistywood Circle around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

A man reported someone broke into his building in the 400 block of East Denman Avenue at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lufkin Police Department arrested Marcus Sha’Mon Smith, 42, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of penalty group 2 controlled substance.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Julie Ann Farrell, 43, of Lufkin, on a warrant for reckless driving, class B misdemeanor or higher.

The Angelina County Jail housed 238 inmates as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

