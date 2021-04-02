The Tiny Town art gallery is barren today as the day care’s founder, Bette Hopper, says her last goodbyes to a beloved childcare facility.
“It has just been a joy to see these kids grow firsthand,” she said.
She proudly remembers children she taught who grew up to be NICU nurses, emergency responders, business owners, electricians and more. Many of whom made their own pictures on Monday and posted them on the art gallery, a bulletin board at the day care.
Tiny Town opened in November 1993; it was Hopper’s dream made real by some generous donors who promised to fund the day care if she would run it.
“I cried,” Hopper said. “I cried. But then I started looking for a place, I found this place and was the only day care on (state Highway) 94 at the time.”
She started out being licensed to care for 48 children, then 68 and later 98 children, she said. Tiny Town has consistently ranked high in state reviews and has won Best of Lufkin multiple times.
She never had a problem filling those spots.
“Quality care,” she said. “I am a stickler for quality care.”
This means making children happy, helping them to learn through a variety of means including manipulative toys, allowing them to play and making sure they’re not pushed beyond what is age appropriate, Hopper said.
“They’re guided more than disciplined and respected, very respected,” she said. “Don’t ever forget kids are people too.”
Hopper leaves the field worried about the future of day cares, she said. She had a hard time finding people to fill positions at the day care and knows she’s not alone in this. She knows other local day cares are looking to hire her staff, who, while surprised, understood her wish to retire.
“I’m here, I’m an on-site director; I’m here from 6:30 (a.m.) to 6 p.m. everyday,” she said. “I wear various hats: cook, bus driver, bookkeeper, I hire and fire, I manage the regulations and run the (Child and Adult Care Food Program).”
On top of it all she ensures the day care fits within the regulations of several different agencies.
In retirement, Hopper is looking forward to taking it easy, maybe traveling a little bit and spending time with her fiance, Mr. Donny.
“I’ve just been overwhelmed with the love people have shown me since learning of this,” she said. “I had no idea, I hadn’t seen one little boy in 10 years and he came in to say goodbye and said he’d never forgotten me. He hadn’t seen me since he was 3. He never forgot me? How is this possible?”
Hopper’s day care has been the chosen facility for generations of families; several have commented on her caring for their children now. She has even cared for her own grandson, Trysten Hopper, who is now 14.
“His teacher who worked for me said the Lord has His hands on him,” Hopper said. “And he does, I do believe that.”
She remembers most every child who has come into her facility and wanted people to know just how much she loves and appreciates them.
“They will forever be in my heart,” she said.
