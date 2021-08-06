Think back on your school years. How many teachers did you have and which ones do you remember?
More importantly, why do you remember them?
My own school experiences put me in a lot of different classrooms. As a kid, I ended up changing schools several times, meaning I’d have a few more teachers than the average kid who stayed in one place all the time. Not every educator I encountered stands out in my mind, but I can safely say all of them fell into one of three categories: the good, the bad and the indifferent.
I’ll start with the indifferent because — well, what’s to say about those who just didn’t seem to care? I don’t remember any of their names. I can remember how they showed up for class — most of the time, I guess — but they didn’t actually do anything.
They sure didn’t teach. They didn’t interact with their students. Some weren’t teachers as much as they were “assigners.” They handed out stuff to keep us busy and then ignored us the rest of the time. I remember some of them sleeping at their desks. I remember some of them leaving the classroom as soon as they handed out whatever we were supposed to be doing. As long as we were quiet, those teachers stayed out of our way.
I wondered why they chose the profession. Later, after I entered the field myself, I heard such reasons as “I like the idea of bossing someone else around” and “I wanted my summers off.” How are those reasons to teach?
Then there were the bad ones. Hoo, boy, do I remember those — and their names. What made them so bad? From my own experiences, it was having a teacher embarrass me, ridicule me or shine a bad spotlight on me. One I won’t name read a paper of mine out loud to the rest of the class, taking time to make faces and comments just to draw laughs from other students.
Other “bad” teachers didn’t just play favorites; they also made it a point to exclude those of us who didn’t fit in by barely acknowledging our existence. They went out of their way to let us know we didn’t belong in their “group.”
Another “bad” teacher constantly tried jamming us up with her own views. She wasn’t happy about integrating schools (that high school was only a few years removed from segregation), and she made sure all of us knew about it — especially our students of color.
She allowed fundraising activities, such as candy sales, for the white kids but banned them for anyone else. When I bought candy from a black friend of mine — we did the deal in the hallway, since the girl wasn’t allowed to bring her stuff into the old lady’s classroom — the mean ol’ teacher saw me eating it and told me to “spit it out this instant.”
So I did. Sprayed her chalkboard with a mouthful of chewed-up Peanut M&Ms.
Best three-day suspension I ever got. My friend thought I was awesome.
Like with the indifferent teachers, I wondered why the bad ones even bothered getting up and coming to work. It was as if they just plain hated students. Surely there was another career out there for anyone who didn’t like young people. Why did those folks choose teaching?
Thankfully, there were also the good teachers. So, so many of them. Those? All these years later, I still remember their names, faces and voices — even if I can’t remember the material they presented. With some of them, I can’t even remember the subjects they taught. I recall Mrs. Keever trying to teach me math just because I was so bad at it. I don’t remember the lessons; I just remember how willing she was to go out of her way and work with me. She wouldn’t allow me to accept failure, and she didn’t allow me to feel stupid.
I remember Mrs. Briggs and biology, mostly because she bailed me out of trouble for bringing a 6-foot-long black snake to school in my gym bag. (I actually brought it for her big aquarium.) When the snake escaped my bag and terrorized my first-period class, Mrs. Briggs came to my rescue in the principal’s office. She made me look like a hero instead of a prank-pulling punk.
So many other good ones whose subjects escape me but whose thoughtfulness still lives with me. What made them so memorable?
They let me know I mattered.
For whatever reason, they treated me as if I was important to them. They had countless other students, but they somehow find time to focus on me. Mrs. Castle saw a little boy struggling with a family situation, and she kept me after class to “help” her in the classroom. She didn’t need my help. She just knew I needed hers.
This new school year, just like every other one, is going to bring with it tons of new teachers. I still remember how excited I was for my first year in a classroom, so I know they’re pumped. I’m excited for them.
If I could speak with any of them, I’d simply remind them to look back on their own experiences with teachers. I’d encourage them to think of those good, bad and indifferent ones and choose which category they want to apply in their own teaching lives.
Mostly, I’d want them to realize they won’t have the final say in how their kids will remember them. Those former students won’t remember all the words, but they’ll certainly remember the actions.
All a teacher can do is figure out into which pile they want to fall:
The good, the bad or the indifferent.
