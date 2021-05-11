The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Angelina County among several others through Wednesday morning.
“A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding,” the warning states. “Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.”
The NWS also has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. today for Angelina and surrounding counties. The area is to expect moderate to heavy rainfall around one to three inches with isolated higher levels through Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. and a slight chance of showers until 4 p.m. The high is expected near 67 degrees and a low around 55 at night.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 74 and a low near 53.
