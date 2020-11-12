The Lufkin Police Department has located 71-year-old Luenell Marshall, of Zavalla, who walked away from Woodland Heights Medical Center around 3 p.m. Thursday. She is now safe with family, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
71-year-old woman who wandered away from Woodland Heights found safe
- The Lufkin Daily News
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Lufkin police detain suspects in Nacogdoches after drive-by shooting in North Lufkin Saturday afternoon
- 71-year-old woman who wandered away from Woodland Heights found safe
- Commissioners table decision on injured lieutenant
- Reason to smile: Huntington Family Dental gives free teeth remodelings to two local women
- LETTER: I will not be silenced
- Monastery of the Infant Jesus celebrating 75 years
- Judge honors father-in-law on birthday of U.S. Marine Corps
- Lufkin woman looking for dog who alerted her to house fire
- POLICE REPORTS: Police make two arrests for public intoxication on Hill Street
- 2020 elections show high turnout, big wins across Angelina
Images
Videos
Receive our News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.