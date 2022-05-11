Woodland Heights Medical Center plays an integral role in Lufkin and Angelina County thanks to the knowledgeable and compassionate people who work inside.
During Hospital Week, May 8-14 and Nurses Week, May 6-12, we recognize and celebrate our caregivers for the difference they make each day. We are health care, and our team members are energized by their work to fight illness and promote wellness for patients and our community.
The hospital offers a safe environment for care thanks to our physical plant and environmental services staff who work to keep the building clean and comfortable around the clock every day of the year.
To help you live healthier, our primary care physicians and imaging and lab workers deliver screening and diagnostics to keep your health on track.
When you are ill, our nurses, physicians and other providers work to help you get better with the treatment you need, whether surgery, physical therapy or inpatient care.
As your family is growing, our labor and delivery team helps you welcome new members with childbirth services.
In a medical emergency, our emergency room physicians, nurses and other team members address your injuries or intervene with timely treatment of heart attack and stroke.
In times of pandemic, natural disaster or major accidents, we coordinate with first responders, the health department and other area providers to protect our community and support recovery.
During this Hospital Week, Woodland Heights is happy to announce that its employees are now eligible for new and enhanced benefits designed as pathways to help them eliminate existing student debt faster, pursue additional professional education and advance their careers. The goal in offering Woodland Heights Pathways benefits is to support and retain employees and attract a strong workforce, especially frontline nurses, technicians, therapists and other clinicians and caregivers, along with support personnel.
Benefits include a new student loan repayment program that enables employees with outstanding student debt to consolidate their loans, reduce interest rates and benefit from employer-sponsored payments. For most clinical employees, Woodland Heights will directly pay a portion of loan premiums as long as the employee remains current with payments, offsetting student loan balances up to $20,000 per employee.
A new employee reimbursement program has been established for licensure or certification renewals required for all job classifications and can be used for any license or certification testing or renewal not already offered for free by the hospital.
In addition, a long-standing tuition reimbursement program that provides employees up to $5,000 in tax-free reimbursement annually is being expanded and can now be used for continuing education related to any role within the hospital. Previously, employees could only use the tuition reimbursement program toward studies in their current field of work.
Helping people get well and live healthier is our purpose at Woodland Heights. I am proud of our providers who are here for you and serving as a part of hometown health care team. Please join me in recognizing the extraordinary difference our caregiver team makes when we come together for you.
