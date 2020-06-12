I wasn’t a particularly good student in school. Having to sit in a desk inside a classroom just wasn’t my thing as a kid. Teachers talked plenty, and I could hear them — but I wasn’t necessarily listening. I was daydreaming of being outside somewhere, or (in high school) of girls. I doodled in my notebook to make it look as if I were taking notes.
I heard the teachers talking, but in actuality I didn’t hear a word. I heard Charlie Brown’s teacher and the “wah, wah, wah” more than anything else. Whatever a teacher said rarely made it past the wax in my ears. My inability to absorb the words usually manifested itself when a teacher called on me to answer a question. I figured he or she wanted an answer, and I gave ’em one, but because I wasn’t listening beforehand, my answer usually wasn’t anywhere near the right one.
The same thing went for all the times my family and I attended church. Sure, I could hear the pastors up there reigning down fire and brimstone, but their messages didn’t get through to me. I was hearing ’em, but I sure wasn’t listening. Probably a big reason for my heathenish behavior later.
Hearing without real listening. Kind of a worthless endeavor, if you ask me. And once we’re past childhood, the situation becomes even more frustrating. In a strange twist of fate right out of a bad novel, I’m now the one in front of a classroom trying to impart a little knowledge, and I can see the exact moment when a student tunes me out. Maybe he or she is daydreaming about the same stuff I did back then.
I mean, it’s hard to blame him or her. There’s nothing exciting about learning grammar and punctuation, which is why I keep a canon of crappy grammar jokes on hand, just to try and hold students’ attention.
Bless their hearts. They’re hearing my big mouth, but it doesn’t guarantee they’re listening.
And if becoming a teacher wasn’t enough payback for me, I’m also a parent. My daughters could attest to just how loud I could get when I was aggravated, so there’s no doubt they heard me.
But sometimes, their behavior drove home the fact they weren’t really listening.
Ask any parent or educator about young ones hearing without listening, and I’m willing to bet his or her ensuing conversation will contain such words as “exasperated,” “frustrated” or even “enraged.”
Is it any wonder entire communities are so exasperated, frustrated and enraged right now? Some of them have been speaking out for a very long time. We’ve heard them, but have we really listened?
As part of a former job, I once received formal instruction on true listening skills. I don’t remember all of it (See? I was probably daydreaming again), but I remember one section specifically addressing the typical human response during conflict. One party may attempt to speak out on an issue, but instead of actually listening to the words, the recipient is in the midst of formulating a response. Basically, he or she is coming up with a reply without absorbing the other’s words. This can include large groups, but it’s especially prevalent among couples. “The Couples Handbook” even addresses the phenomenon: The guide encourages “reflective listening while discouraging interruption or forming rebuttals while others are speaking.”
It’s hard to absorb words when we’re already thinking about a reply, right?
In addition, Mind Tools offers five skills necessary for becoming an active listener: “1) Pay attention (give the speaker your undivided attention, and acknowledge the message); 2) Show that you’re listening (body language ... to show you’re engaged); 3) Provide feedback; 4) Defer judgment; 5) Respond appropriately.”
Holy crap. How many endless arguments could I have avoided had I developed those skills earlier? Surely, you can relate. I’ve been embroiled in discussions and conflicts in which neither speaker was able to finish a complete sentence without one jumping in with his or her own, quickly formulated response. Those disagreements never ended, and there was never any real resolution to whatever created the tension in the first place. It could well have been that both arguments had merit, but neither of us would know if we weren’t listening.
This is where we as a nation are right now. We have some serious issues. We have voices speaking out on those issues. Maybe some of the voices are just there to make noise for attention without delivering any real message, but we can’t separate the clamor from the point until we actually make a real attempt to listen. We certainly can’t expect any changes if we’re too quick to tune out all of it or to spend more time formulating an immediate rejoinder than we do comprehending.
Saying, “I hear you” is only part of the answer.
Now is a great time to do some actual listening.
It’s the only way we’re ever going to get any of these answers right.
