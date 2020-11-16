Texas Transportation commissioners have approved more than $524.8 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $13 million approved for the Lufkin District.
A $10.4 million construction project was approved for sealcoating roadways throughout the district in coming months. Roadways designated in 2021 for sealcoating include:
Angelina County: FM 843, from U.S. Highway 59 to U.S. Highway 69; FM 1818, from U.S. Highway 59 to FM 58; state Highway 63, from U.S. Highway 69 to the Jasper County line.
Nacogdoches County: FM 95, from state Highway 7 to state Highway 21; FM 225, from just west of County Road 215 to U.S. Highway 59; state Highway 204, from the Cherokee County line to U.S. Highway 259.
San Augustine County: state Highway 87, from state Highway 147 to the Sabine County line.
San Jacinto County: U.S. Highway 59 southbound, from 2.6 miles north of FM 1127 to the concrete pavement north of FM 223; FM 223, from Loop 424 to the Liberty County line; FM 224, from state Highway 156 north to state Highway 156 south; FM 2666, from state Highway 150 to FM 2025; FM 3460, from Loop 424 to FM 2914.
Shelby County: U.S. Highway 59, from 2.8 miles south of state Highway 87 to state Highway 87 in Timpson.
Houston County: U.S. Highway 287, from Business 287 to 2.2 miles north of FM 2663; U.S. Highway 287, from 2.1 miles north of FM 2663 to Loop 304; state Highway 21, from FM 1733 to FM 227 north.
Polk County: U.S. Highway 190, from just west of FM 1276 to the Tyler County line; U.S. Highway 59, from Business 59 to U.S. Highway 190; U.S. Highway 59, from U.S. Highway 190 to 1.6 miles south of U.S. Highway 190; FM 1988, from U.S. Highway 59 to just south of FM 3278.
Trinity County: state Highway 19, from just south of FM 1617 to the Trinity River Bridge.
No timeline for completion has been set for these projects, but sealcoating season is expected to begin in late spring 2021.
Polk County also was approved for a $2.6 million resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 59 from the grassy median south of Corrigan to the railroad overpass in Moscow. No timeline for completion has been set.
As these projects begin, motorists are urged to stay alert and reduce speed near and through work zones. Obey all traffic control and be aware of workers and moving equipment throughout all work zones.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
