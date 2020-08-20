A Trinity man died in a one-vehicle crash early this morning on FM 230 in Trinity, according to a press release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
Rex Shelby, 56, was taken to a Huntsville hospital where he was pronounced dead after the crash, the report states.
At approximately 2:20 a.m., a 2002 Honda passenger car traveling east at an unsafe speed drove off the roadway to the right and struck a tree, according to the report.
No additional information is available at this time.
