The Angelina County Bar Association recognized the recipients of the annual scholarships it awards to Angelina County students in May.
For many years, the members of the Angelina County Bar have supported the students of Angelina County schools by providing scholarships based on merit, academics and community involvement.
This year the association recognized: Kaylin Vansau and Kimberly Ly from Lufkin High School; Makayla Jenkins from Hudson High School; Carson Davis from Central High School; Shawni Poindexter from Diboll High School; and Christa Niederhofer from Zavalla High School.
Also receiving one of the Angelina County Bar Association scholarships is Emily Wheeler, who was unable to attend the presentation. The Huntington High School graduate will be attending Stephen F. Austin University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.