Following a year in which the artists found ways to display their works in a virtual setting, Angelina College Visual and Performing Arts faculty members are back in a live gallery.
The annual AC Faculty Exhibition opened in late August and will run through Sept. 30 in the Angelina Center for the Arts Gallery. An artist’s reception will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the AC gallery and is open to the public.
The exhibition will includes works in various mediums from full-time art faculty members Le’Anne Alexander and Reginal Reynolds, along with works from adjunct faculty and dual-credit instructors including Denise Davis, Stina Herrera, Vicki Lunell and Jan Anderson-Paxson.
There is no charge for admission.
