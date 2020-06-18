The Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 (the District) has rescinded its boil water notice for customers in the Cedar Grove area near FM 2251, north of the city of Lufkin.
On Wednesday, a contractor was performing scheduled construction activities on the District’s 6-inch main water supply connection which resulted in low water pressure. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the District to notify all customers of the need to boil water prior to consumption.
The District has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling as of Thursday.
If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact Chris Key, P.E., operations division manager of the Angelina & Neches River Authority, at 632-7795 or (877) 420-9075.
If a customer wishes to reach the TCEQ, they may call (512) 239-4691.
