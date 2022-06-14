Helen Street fire

Flames shoot from a home in the 1300 block of Helen Street Tuesday morning. No one was injured in the blaze.

 Lufkin Fire Department

No one was injured in a house fire this morning in the 1300 block of Helen Street, according to a report from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.

“The tenant called 911 at 7:35 a.m. to report that the house was on fire,” Pebsworth said. “All seven of the occupants — five adults and two children — made it out of the house safely.”

Firefighters arrived on the scene to see flames coming from the front of the home, Pebsworth said. They quickly extinguished the blaze and continued to monitor for hotspots.

One of the occupants told Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman that they woke to flames at the end of their bed, according to Pebsworth.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

