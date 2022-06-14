featured top story No injuries reported in Helen Street house fire By STACY FAISON/The Lufkin Daily News Stacy Faison Author email Jun 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Flames shoot from a home in the 1300 block of Helen Street Tuesday morning. No one was injured in the blaze. Lufkin Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No one was injured in a house fire this morning in the 1300 block of Helen Street, according to a report from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.“The tenant called 911 at 7:35 a.m. to report that the house was on fire,” Pebsworth said. “All seven of the occupants — five adults and two children — made it out of the house safely.”Firefighters arrived on the scene to see flames coming from the front of the home, Pebsworth said. They quickly extinguished the blaze and continued to monitor for hotspots.One of the occupants told Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman that they woke to flames at the end of their bed, according to Pebsworth.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jessica Pebsworth Occupant Law Ozzie Jarman Lufkin Communications Tenant Firefighter Stacy Faison Author email Follow Stacy Faison Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHuntington police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old coworkerGrand jury indicts Lufkin man accused in Sonic shooting deathAngelina County searching for runaway inmateIndictment could slow roll of 5 Deuce Hoova Crips member charged in Walmart theftsWoman, three children injured in one-vehicle rollover wreck on loopMan indicted for actions in vehicle accident that caused deathLufkin man accused of sexually, physically assaulting his wifeHAVARD: A Diboll legend even years laterHumble man taken to Nacogdoches hospital after rollover 18-wheeler accident on Highway 59Grand jury indicts Lufkin man accused of stabbing, cutting another man in 2020 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
