Growing up in Lufkin, most kids’ parents worked for Lufkin Industries, Temple-Inland, Champion/Abitibi or Texas Foundries.
In the last 25 years, much has changed. We are still fortunate to have Georgia-Pacific, the successor of Temple-Inland’s operations, in Angelina and surrounding counties. They are very supportive of our area and have some fine employees that live in our community.
The same is to be said for Lufkin Gears, the successor of some, but not all, of Lufkin Industries’ local assets, and a recently established Lufkin Industries regional office location in the downtown area. Many of these industries were started because of the resources found in our area. Most were founded in the early 20th century eventually growing into major industries.
The world is changing, the industry is changing, people’s desires and goals are changing. I often say a good-paying job can fix all problems. Obviously, that’s not totally true, but it sure goes a long way. If a person has a good job, they can support their family, pay their bills, get their kids a good education, take vacations, enjoy time off, etc.
I am passionate about job creation in our community. Several years back, the conversation moved to a discussion about attracting smaller companies to Lufkin. Don’t get me wrong, if Caterpillar wants to build a manufacturing facility in Lufkin, we’re going to do everything in our power to make that happen. We will work with any company that provides good jobs with a decent wage. No one wants to experience the fallout from losing hundreds of jobs our community.
A plan was put into motion to look for opportunities to attract companies that employ 40 employees, 75 employees, 25 employees. The thought was, if we lose a small company that has fewer employees, there would be less of an impact than losing 500 jobs. Some new, smaller companies originated in Lufkin, some moved to Lufkin.
Long story short, it worked. Lufkin now has more diversification in companies and jobs than ever before. Yes, people still complain that we don’t have any industry, but in fact, we do have industry; we have a lot of industry. They’re not sawmills and foundries; we have those too. But we also have technology companies, non-traditional manufacturing companies, service companies and the list goes on.
I think we’re out of the woods on job creation. Have you noticed all the companies hiring? Jobs are definitely available in Angelina County.
For those looking for jobs, they say: I want to make more money, I want insurance, vacation and retirement. We are a society that’s always looking for more. After our initial needs are met, we desire to move up.
Companies in 2022 are looking for skilled employees, positive communities and incentives — and the biggest concern is finding employees with skills. The more skill you have, the more money you can make. For companies offering good-paying jobs to move to Lufkin, we must have the workforce with the skill to do the job.
Lufkin, Texas, has so much going for it right now. We’re located on the I-69 corridor. Each section of the interstate completed means less time to Houston and less time to the Port of Houston, but outside of the detrimental hurricane zone. We have a great community with awesome people and we’re heading in the right direction.
Angelina College recently opened the Lockheed Martin Manufacturing Skills Training Lab. This is a huge step forward in training all age groups. Cheke Yates, director of Lockheed Martin’s Lufkin District Missiles and Fire Control Operation, said, “The new partnership is instrumental in providing a sustainable talent pipeline as their company works to create career opportunities for Angelina County.”
You don’t have to read between the lines to understand what she’s saying. We have jobs in Angelina County and this partnership will train people to do them. I can tell you from owning a small business, the more skill an employee has, the more valuable that employee becomes to the company and the more marketable they are for a good-paying job.
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for June 8 for a French pharmaceutical company’s $60 million research and development site in Lufkin.
Wow!
A press release on Gatteefosse’s website reads: “The company chose to set up a plant in Lufkin, Texas because of its central position in North America, close to the important industrial port in Houston. Lufkin is a dynamic up and coming city of 35,000 inhabitants located in the heart of a free trade zone.”
Don’t take my word for it. Read for yourself. Have a great summer, congratulations to recent graduates and let’s go Lufkin Panthers — win state!
