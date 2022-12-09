The basketball season is usually a time where local rivals clash on the court. That competition will be used to help a local player as the “Rally for Rylee” Little Dribblers Basketball Tournament that will be in Central over the weekend.
Rylee Brooks is a multiple-sport athlete for the Lady Bulldogs, where she competes in basketball, softball and track and field.
Shortly after the beginning of the season, she was diagnosed with Embryonal RMS, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. She recently started treatment at MD Anderson.
“Rylee is such a well-rounded young lady,” Central head basketball coach Tony Brown said. “Not only does she excel in sports, but she has high marks in the classroom, and most importantly, she is a young lady with high character. She comes from a strong Christian family who has an unwavering faith that God will take care of her situation.”
Rylee’s sister, Ryann, is a member of the Lady Bulldogs.
The Central community, with the help of local fans across the area, have come together to help raise funds for the family as they help cover the costs that come along with the treatment.
Those expenses include medical expenses as well as travel and other aspects.
They recently had a fundraiser selling T-shirts in honor of Brooks. Usually a rival, the Hudson Lady Hornets were among the teams showing the biggest support as they have wore the green and white shirts at a recent game.
Fans will have another opportunity to show their support for Rylee at this weekend’s basketball tournament.
“The Pollok community is family and has shown massive support thus far and will continue to support Rylee and her family,” Brown said. “We ask for continued prayers for complete healing.”
The basketball tournament features five different age groups ranging from 5- to 14-year-old boys and girls. The sign-up fees and admission costs will go to her family.
In addition, the rest of the community will have the chance to get in on helping as there will be ribeye sandwiches and barbecue plates available at the event.
In addition, vendors will have a Christmas shopping event at the tournament. Food will be available starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
All money will go to Rylee and her family.
For more information or to offer a donation for those that can not attend the event, contact Crystal Fondren at (936) 275-6820 or Meagan Leclair at (936) 240-3529.
