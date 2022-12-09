The basketball season is usually a time where local rivals clash on the court. That competition will be used to help a local player as the “Rally for Rylee” Little Dribblers Basketball Tournament that will be in Central over the weekend.

Rylee Brooks is a multiple-sport athlete for the Lady Bulldogs, where she competes in basketball, softball and track and field.

