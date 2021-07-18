The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the early morning shooting death of a woman.
At 5:10 a.m. today, officers were called to the 100 block of Deer Trace Circle to a report of a female gunshot victim, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Paramedics arrived and found the woman in her bedroom. They transported her by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, the report states.
The woman’s boyfriend, who was with her at the time of the incident, told officers the shooting was accidental, according to the report.
The incident remains under investigation. The department will release the woman’s name tMonday to allow time for the notification of extended family.
