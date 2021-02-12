When the girl first asked me to “go” with her, I wasn’t sure where we were going. But she was cute and my 13-year-old self’s first true crush, so I agreed to go wherever we were going or to whatever we were gonna do when we got there. It was Valentine’s Day, and she was my first real valentine not printed on a piece of paper.
She popped the question as we rode home on the school bus. She’d sat next to me a couple of times, but I had no idea our few childish conversations were going to lead to a “forever” love. I said “yes” to the request without any clue of what “going steady” meant.
At school the next day, I realized I now had the overwhelming responsibility of a girlfriend. I carried her books for her. I waited next to her locker while she did whatever girls do in their lockers. I even carried her lunch tray for her without stealing a single biscuit. Must have been true love.
Then, as we walked down the hall, she reached out to hold my hand. I was shocked, and I may have recoiled the same way as if a snake had crawled across my palm. Scared me to death.
Considering it was my first time holding hands with a girl, I wasn’t exactly adept at the maneuver. I’d seen other couples holding hands, so I tried doing what I’d seen from them. I tried intertwining our fingers, only to have her pull her hand away.
“I’m not ready to get that serious yet,” she informed me. Seriously.
Oh. OK. Intertwined fingers are only for serious relationships. Got it.
Just two days later, she missed the bus, and I sat in our bus seat alone. At school, I went to meet her at her locker, and I was horrified to see she’d suffered some sort of terrible accident. Her neck had ugly burn marks all over it.
Another friend gently broke the tragic news to me. Those weren’t burn marks, she told me. They were hickeys.
Wait. Intertwined fingers cause hickeys? Why didn’t anyone tell me?
Of course, it wasn’t my intertwined fingers leaving those marks on her neck. Neither did my lips. Lips, I later learned, are the leading cause of neck hickeys.
Not my lips. Some other guy’s. I didn’t even know how to give a hickey at the time, but apparently he sure did. Dude should have gone pro.
What lesson did I learn? That intertwining fingers is the sign of a serious relationship — far more serious than suck wounds on one’s neck. No wonder Dracula died a bachelor.
I should have known I wasn’t cut out to be someone’s valentine. I had plenty of warning. Remember those little card/paper valentines we kids handed out during class? The ones with cartoon characters and cheesy little sayings on them? When I was in elementary school, I had girls look at me and walk right past my desk as they passed those cards to others. Sometimes, they made “Eww” faces at me. Yeah, I got skipped, right along with some of my buddies. We were pretty embarrassed.
And remember those little boxes of chocolates? If I got a piece, it was whichever piece nobody else wanted. Probably had coconut in it.
As bad as not getting a valentine felt, I also remember one day getting several of those little cards at once: Those were of Pepe Le Pew. Remember him? The amorous skunk from the old Looney Tune cartoons? I didn’t get the cards because of any perception of my love skills. I got them because after feeding pigs and other livestock before school every morning, I smelled a lot like Pepe by the time I settled into my desk. Those classmates were more than happy to use the occasion to point out my aromatic shortcomings. Kids can be so crappy sometimes.
Yup. I could have skipped right past Valentine’s Day. Forever.
My attitude didn’t change much later. For years afterward, I either spent the holiday with the wrong kind of valentine or none at all. Neither situation felt worthy of celebration. There are other occasions commemorated on Feb. 14. National Ferris Wheel Day. (Sounds like love: Up and down, ’round and ’round.) Or National Organ Donor Day. (Yeah, we gave ’em our hearts, and they stomped those suckers flat.) I’d have been more than happy to pop a cork for a kidney or buy a bouquet of flowers for a Ferris wheel operator. Anything other than Valentine’s Day.
But now?
Now, I actually have a forever valentine (one without quotation marks around “forever”). Valentine’s Day supposedly is for sweethearts, and my lady is the very definition of one. I still don’t know how this union happened. She’s better than a truckload of cards, sweeter than a warehouse filled with chocolates and prettier than any bouquet of flowers. She doesn’t even give me skunk cards when I stink.
My biggest wish is that everyone gets to feel the same way as I’m gonna feel about this Sunday’s Valentine’s Day. I have single friends who haven’t met their “forever” yet. I have other friends who have lost their forevers somehow. I really, really want them to feel like I do right now. They deserve it.
I probably won’t remember to get my true love a card. Not even one with Pepe Le Pew on it. Lately, she’s limiting my chocolate intake (danged quarantine blubber), and she’s not one to expect extravagant gifts. She knows I’m not rolling in the Benjamins.
Instead, on Sunday I’m hoping she’ll let me sit next to her and hold her hand while she picks out a sappy movie for us to watch. She might even allow the intertwining of fingers, which will tell me this here relationship is getting serious.
For some weird reason, though, she probably still won’t let me give her a hickey.
I guess it’s OK — as long as no one else does, either.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.