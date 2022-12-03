WACO — Baylor defeated the SFA Ladyjacks 3-0 Thursday night in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor started on a 5-0 run and did not look back as they cruised to a 25-13 first set victory. The beginning of the second set was competitive as SFA held a 3-2 lead before Baylor scored four points in a row. Later in the set, the Bears went on two four-point runs and won the second set 25-18. In the third, Baylor jumped out to an 18-8 lead, but the points went back and forth until the Bears won the match 25-15.