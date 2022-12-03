WACO — Baylor defeated the SFA Ladyjacks 3-0 Thursday night in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.
Baylor started on a 5-0 run and did not look back as they cruised to a 25-13 first set victory. The beginning of the second set was competitive as SFA held a 3-2 lead before Baylor scored four points in a row. Later in the set, the Bears went on two four-point runs and won the second set 25-18. In the third, Baylor jumped out to an 18-8 lead, but the points went back and forth until the Bears won the match 25-15.
Ariana Pagan led the Ladyjacks with eight kills and nine digs. Ielan Bradley followed Pagan with six kills. Maddy Bourque led the team with 12 assists and finished second with seven digs. Jayden Flynn also finished with 10 assists.
SFA finishes with a 26-5 record while reaching its eighth NCAA Tournament. Bradley led the team this season with 368 kills, followed by Pagan with 288.
Bourque led the team with 649 assists, followed by Flynn who recorded 599. Flynn also led the team with 48 aces, which is the most in a season since 2007. Haley Hoang led the team with 546 digs, followed by Pagan with 302. Izabella Ortiz led SFA with 110 blocks in her freshman season. Bradley finished second with 79 blocks.
"What an amazing journey that we have been on this season," SFA head coach Debbie Humphreys said. "It was a lot of fun, but it certainly did not end the way we would have liked it to. This was a really special group that accomplished a lot.
"I think it is important to focus on all the positive things that we did accomplish. We have to put ourselves in this position enough that we are not overwhelmed, and it just becomes what we do. We've won a first-round one time. We get ourselves here enough, we're going to start winning more matches in the NCAA tournament."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.