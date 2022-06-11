This year’s Juneteenth celebration is scheduled to be bigger than ever as city leaders’ attempt to make Lufkin more inclusive.
“A Lufkin For All” was one of the platforms of his campaign when Mayor Mark Hicks was running for office.
“Growing up here, I have seen this community change in terms of different ethnicities, backgrounds and people’s desires to do different things,” he said. “As a city, we want to offer something for everybody, regardless of your background or your ethnicity or your heritage.”
Hicks said he wants to help grow the Juneteenth celebration and also hopes to assist with growing Cinco De Mayo and other cultural celebrations.
“We’re working with Mr. (Robert) Shankle on the Juneteenth festivities, which is very much an important aspect of our culture as a city and where we’ve come from, and it’s something that we want to focus on and grow,” he said. “Historically, that has taken place primarily in North Lufkin, but we want that to be an activity or an event. We want it to be celebrated by the entire city and we want to move it to the center of the city.”
This year’s festivities will all take place in downtown Lufkin and will continue over the course of the weekend.
The Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, June 17 at The Pines Theater.
A parade through downtown Lufkin will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18. Other festivities planned for the day begin following the parade. The block party includes a guest speaker, entertainment by Ray Hart and the Lufkin Jr. Cheer, and the presentation of awards.
The Juneteenth Lufkin committee is honoring the members of the Lufkin’s Friendship Social Club, who started the city’s Juneteeth celebrations, the first Friendship Citizen Award for all of their work.
Awards for pageant and barbecue winners also will be presented at this time.
After the program, families will be able to buy food from the food trucks, visit vendor booths, and participate in kid-friendly activities
“We’re going all out and creating an event that everybody in the community can enjoy,” said Hicks. “We want to draw awareness to the different people that live in our community and their heritage.”
Helping foster that awareness is important because there might be some young people in the area who don’t know what Juneteenth is, Hicks said.
“It’s so important to amplify people’s heritage and where they’ve come from so you can have a better understanding of that person and who they are and what’s important to them in life,” he said.
Ward 2 city councilman Robert Shankle said the efforts to make the city more inclusive mean a lot, because in the past he’s been a part of conversations asking why Juneteenth only happens in North Lufkin.
“Some of the comments were ‘Why can’t we take it downtown like the Christmas parade,’ where everyone can join in and enjoy,” he said. “He (Hicks) is making sure that the entire city plays a part in this.”
Hicks hopes to show that Lufkin is a community that’s working together and that respects everyone.
“Regardless of where you are in Lufkin, you see everybody, all different ethnicities working together, supporting one another and that’s so important,” he said. “We don’t want a divided community. We want a community that’s working together to make life better for everybody.”
Hicks said he was excited about having some good barbecue, a statement Shankle readily seconded.
“Good barbecue, Renfro Sausage,” Shankle laughed. “There’s a lot of excitement. I have friends that live in Houston and Dallas, and this is the first time that I’ve heard of them mentioning, ‘Well I need to come out to Lufkin.’ They see the excitement. They see different things going on for Juneteenth. It’s just bringing everyone together.”
Hicks and Shankle said they hope to make future community events just as inclusive as Juneteenth.
“We want to exemplify a desire to bring in everyone,” Hicks said. “We want these events to be all inclusive of everyone, and not to say in the past they haven’t been, but maybe we could do a better job of reaching out to different facets of our community and asking them, ‘What kind of event do you want to go to,’ and make an effort to move that direction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.