The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run fatality accident that occurred early Sunday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., a man was attempting to cross the intersection of North Timberland Drive at Paul Avenue when he was struck by a car that did not stop, according to Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director. Witnesses coming out of Whataburger saw the victim lying in the road and called 911.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m., Pebsworth said. An autopsy has been ordered.
A witness said they think the suspect vehicle was a gray or silver Chevrolet Impala and that it appeared to pull into the Valero gas station down the street after the incident, Pebsworth said. The witness did not know which direction the vehicle went upon leaving the store but said it did not return to the scene.
Officers went to the Valero and reviewed surveillance video but did not find anything helpful to the investigation.
A side mirror recovered from the scene is believed to be from the driver's vehicle. The mirror is to the driver’s side of a 2006-2012 Impala, according to Pebsworth.
Lufkin police will release the victim’s name Monday to allow for the notification of extended family.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
