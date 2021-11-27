Thanksgiving is here and I have a lot to be thankful for — my family, good health, a job I am well-suited for, and serving as mayor to perhaps the best people in the best place to live in the whole country.
Since becoming mayor, I think more often about our community and its needs than I have before. I have been thinking a great deal lately about the unity of our community and how to build on it.
As I write this, I have in mind the recently concluded community revival services in Louis Bronaugh Park, organized by a new group — Lufkin United Against Violence — which includes among its organizers one of our city council members, Robert Shankle, and an impressive group of local ministers.
The nightly meetings were open to all, and surprisingly (to me) well attended for a nightly event put together in a relatively short time. I was happy to be able to attend and the whole experience had a big impact on me.
I was touched by something pastor M.E. Lyons said to me, the messages delivered, and the fellowship. I was astonished at the strong sense of common or shared values of the attendees.
Ever since attending that event, I keep thinking how important highlighting shared values is for holding a community and culture together in unity.
Life has recently been challenging. I don’t intend to play politics when I say the disunity in this country appeared to be getting bad before the national election in 2016, but in the last five years it’s gotten worse.
Pandemic and social unrest are bad enough, but everywhere you look there is an environment of intense partisan warfare, and each side seems to believe it has more to gain from holding the other side in contempt than it does in achieving anything for the good of all.
Meanwhile, our country seems to be unraveling.
I don’t want to be negative, but I am afraid we are seeing what it looks like when a nation forgets it is one country — that despite the varied backgrounds and opinions of its citizens, its people are indivisible.
I don’t have the answer. I’m just not qualified to solve the many national problems we are facing.
But Lyons and others in our community have made me dig deeper and think more seriously about this issue of unity — what it means for me — and what it might mean for us all.
Some might differ with me, but I think a strong sense of shared values, like those on display recently at Louis Bronaugh Park, has a stronger unifying effect than having identity shaped by ethnicity, nationality or race.
Consider this. You’re on a solo trip to New York City — no family or friends to accompany you. You’re standing in a crowd on Times Square, but you are lonely. Who would you rather bump into right now — a stranger who looks and talks like you, or someone quite different from Lufkin, Texas?
I’ll choose the guy from Lufkin any day, because in New York City, even though he might be unlike me in many ways, if he’s from Lufkin, it’s about to be a family reunion.
I don’t really know him, but I’m pretty sure we share a number of values. Yes, there are exceptions, but the exceptions aren’t the rule.
I have a good idea this Lufkin guy values family, faith and place. He very likely believes in freedom, the value of a good day’s work, and helping his neighbor.
I really don’t care what this guy looks like, or who he intends to vote for in the next election.
I need to connect with this person in Times Square at a deeper level than the color of his skin, his politics or his favorite sports team. I need a friend and this guy is from Lufkin. I know he will very likely be a warm friend in a cold city.
Unity doesn’t mean unanimity.
It’s OK not to be alike in everything. We can come from different races and ethnic backgrounds, have different opinions on political programs, have arguments about the size and scope of COVID-19 relief, and any number of other things.
Different appearances, opinions and political debates alone do not pose a threat to unity.
It’s the abandonment of evidence and reason, the rush to ideological certitude and the rigid partisan desire of one faction to dominate over another that destroys any hope of unity.
I believe our local ministers and Lufkin United Against Violence are on to something, and I think we’d do well to pay attention to them.
In Lufkin, everything’s not perfect. We need to be reminded of our shared values and improve everything that needs improvement. We need to do better for one another.
But I believe that whatever our differences, we can be unified in our common values and that unity is our best defense against the disorders and dangers all around us.
So, here’s to unity in Lufkin and a Happy Thanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.