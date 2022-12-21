Winter solstice begins today, and Jack Frost will be nipping at its heels — as well as your nose — tomorrow night.
Thursday’s overnight low is expected to drop to 9 degrees while Friday’s is predicted to be 16 by AccuWeather meteorologists — something we need to prepare for (and expect from time to time) through the end of February. Even more concerning, the real-feel overnight low temperatures those nights are predicted to be -10 and 12 degrees, respectively. You read that right: negative-10 degrees.
Forecasters are calling for Friday night to be “very cold.” Thursday night, however, is expected to be “bitterly cold.” Frostbite to exposed skin can occur within 15 minutes Thursday night, and hypothermia will be likely for those not wearing protective clothing.
That why it’s so important this week for us to remember the importance of the “Four P’s”: people, pets, plants and pipes. Cold weather is a danger to the health and safety of East Texas residents, and proper care should be taken to reduce exposure to these conditions.
Local agencies that provide clothing and blankets to our homeless population will have their hands full making sure this vulnerable community stays safe during these dangerous conditions. Anyone who is able to donate gloves, coats, warm clothing, time or money to any of those groups is encouraged to do so.
Likewise, we hope city leaders in Angelina County will make plans to open temporary shelters for homeless individuals and those without adequate heat. We encourage citizens to check on their friends and neighbors and open their homes to them if necessary. Space heaters help most nights during the winter but will be about as effective as a match in a blizzard during the type of cold we’re in for overnight Thursday and Friday.
It goes without saying — although we’ll say it again — that your pet should not be without adequate shelter during these conditions. We’re hopeful that the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, which went into effect in January of this year, has made pet owners more mindful of protecting their animals from extreme temperatures and inclement weather. If you live in an apartment complex with stray cats, you might be a buddy to them for a couple nights by placing a box with a blanket outside your door Thursday and Friday. With wind gusts up to 33-38 mph combined with the dangerously low temperatures, they’d sure appreciate it.
As of this writing, the overnight low on Christmas Eve is expected to be 17 degrees, with wind gusts up to 7 mph. The overnight low is not expected to exceed 31 degrees through Monday.
Having a warm, safe place to sleep is most important for people and pets, while wrapping or covering plants and pipes provides protection from the cold.
By following these tips, hopefully we can all stay safe as well as snug as long as the cold temperatures decide to hang around our area.
