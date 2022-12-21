Winter solstice begins today, and Jack Frost will be nipping at its heels — as well as your nose — tomorrow night.

Thursday’s overnight low is expected to drop to 9 degrees while Friday’s is predicted to be 16 by AccuWeather meteorologists — something we need to prepare for (and expect from time to time) through the end of February. Even more concerning, the real-feel overnight low temperatures those nights are predicted to be -10 and 12 degrees, respectively. You read that right: negative-10 degrees.