The Lufkin Police Department has suspects detained in Nacogdoches after a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in North Lufkin, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Just before 4 p.m., the department received multiple calls of shots fired from vehicles around Brandon Park. Officers responded to the area to find shell casings in the street in the 1400 block of Fair Street at North Avenue, the release states.
A nearby homeowner said their home had been struck by a bullet but no one was injured in the incident. Suspect vehicle descriptions were sent to neighboring agencies, and within 30 minutes, the suspect vehicles and those involved were stopped and detained in Nacogdoches, according to the release. The incident remains under investigation and Pebsworth said she should have more details Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.