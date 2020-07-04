More than 240 years ago, our forefathers put ink to parchment in order to draft what would become one of the most prolific living documents in the history of the world — the Declaration of Independence. Since that hot summer day in July of 1776, American patriots of every age, race, creed and religion have joined together on the Fourth of July to celebrate this momentous occasion, which secured the blessings of liberty we enjoy still today.
It is my hope that you and your family — as you travel to the lake, grill out in the backyard, or shoot fireworks into the summer sky — will reflect on the challenges we’ve overcome to preserve and protect our nation’s freedom and prosperity. Let’s all do our part to ensure we overcome our current challenge by practicing healthy habits as we celebrate our Independence Day. May God bless you and your family, and may He continue to bless the United States of America!
With that, here’s an update from your State Capitol.
Capitol update. I want to take a moment to reiterate the importance of the 2020 Census. With so much going on in the world today, important tasks like completing the census may not be top of mind. That said, it is imperative that each and every individual residing in the state of Texas complete the census.
The numbers obtained by the U.S. Census Bureau will be used to determine everything from the number of electoral votes the state of Texas will have, to the amount of funding our schools will receive, to which roads will be built and repaired. The number of respondents will also be used to determine our representation at both the state and federal level, and whether precincts or city ward districts need to be adjusted.
Given the explosive growth our state has experienced in urban and suburban areas, it is critically important that rural Texans stand and be counted so that our representatives can continue protecting our rural way of life.
Completing the 2020 Census is easier than ever. Though you should have received a questionnaire by mail in March or April, you can also complete the census online or by phone. If you have yet to complete your questionnaire, please visit the U.S. Census Bureau website, where you can complete the census online or get more information about how to respond.
My office is currently accepting applications for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship (TASSP), which was established to provide a partial scholarship to incoming college students who aspire to serve in our armed forces. For more information on eligibility requirements and the application process, please contact my office or visit the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s website: highered.texas.gov/.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact our office if we can help you in any way. Our district office may be reached at 634-2762.
