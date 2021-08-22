A Lufkin man was flown to a Tyler hospital for treatment after a one-vehicle crash on state Highway 63, about 2 miles east of Zavalla, Saturday night, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Eric Swartzbaugh, 44, was traveling eastbound in a 1996 Chevrolet SUV around 7:50 p.m. when for unknown reasons he drove off the roadway to the right, overcorrected back to the left, crossed the highway and overturned, the report states.
He was transported from the scene to UT Health Tyler by medical helicopter. The media relations department was not immediately available to provide his condition Sunday afternoon.
