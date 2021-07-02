There was a time in my life when baseball was ... well, life.
Even before I joined a Little League team, I lived and breathed the game. Before I ever wore a uniform with a logo on it, I was living my big league dreams in nothing but a pair of shorts. No shirt, no shoes, no problem.
Before I ever played on a real field with chalk lines and actual bases, I was Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays rolled into one, chasing and swinging at baseballs in a pasture. My brothers and I were the most dominant three-man team one would ever see. We won every game, and we piled up stats that, if officially counted, would land us in the Hall of Fame.
We knew how to break in the rare new glove long before we discovered those bottles of oil created just for that purpose. We’d rub the leather with Crisco or bacon grease — must be why our dogs loved playing along with us — jam a baseball into the pocket, wrap it with a belt and sleep with the glove under our mattresses or pillows.
Years before we first swung an aluminum bat, we were brandishing wooden bats with “autographs” of our favorite players. My Roberto Clemente bat was my favorite. I made Babe Ruth’s exploits look puny in comparison.
We did some damage with those old Louisville Sluggers, even when we had to use nails to hold ’em together after breaking ’em.
If we ever got to play with a white baseball, it was only for a few pitches. Afterward, every ball we used was green from grass stains. We’d play with those balls until they finally fell apart, even when we used bailing wire to stitch ’em together for at least a few more games. I still hear the “whizz” sound those old balls made when the seams fell apart and left us swinging at flaps.
When I finally played real Little League baseball, my old flannel uniform with the red “NFS” across the front might as well have been a king’s robe. I wore the red cap everywhere — even to sleep. I couldn’t believe my luck when I was given “5” as my number. It was Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench’s number, and our colors were red, too.
I made new friends. I had great childhood friends in my own little neighborhood, but the boys I met in Little League became some of my lifelong buddies.
My brief two-year career in Little League was distinctly unremarkable. I wasn’t the same superstar on the field as I was in the pasture. Nevertheless, I made a few plays and collected a few big hits. All these years later, I can recall nearly every one of ’em. I robbed a bigger kid of a homer when I reached over the fence in left field. I shoulda been on ESPN (it wasn’t invented yet) but when I tried to throw the ball back to the infield, the ball slipped out of my hands and went back over the fence. My coach didn’t seem to notice my boo-boo. He was too busy making a big deal out of the catch.
When my Little League days ended, I still made the games. I watched my brothers’ games. Randy was a catcher and a base-stealer. Jack was a pitcher and a home-run hitter. No one — not even the big leaguers — will ever break Jack’s record for the longest homer ever. He hit one over the fence and into a coal car in the train traveling behind the field. The ball ended up somewhere in Kentucky.
We didn’t get trophies and rings back then, but we got milkshakes after a win. At 11 years old, I considered those milkshakes way more important than new jewelry.
All these memories came back to me in a rush as I covered Lufkin’s Little League All-Star teams the past couple of weeks. I saw the same love for the game among those freckles as I had all those years ago. I watched kids make plays and smack big hits, and I know from experience they’ll have those bragging rights for the rest of their lives.
And the parents. I’ve been to many a big league game in my life, but I’ve never seen fans more invested than Little League parents. They sat through numerous rain delays, they spent entire days out in the heat — and they even managed to ride out a massive lightning storm. Long days and late nights, but those parents weren’t about to leave. They reminded me of my dad getting off work and showing up in the bleachers of my games, his lunch pail still in hand as he watched me flailing around on the field. Listening to him talking about my plays, one would have thought I was a superstar.
We hear a lot about the bad parents ruining games for kids, but I didn’t see anything of the sort in the past weeks. I’ll always remember one little guy taking a ball to the mouth (I’ve been there, done that) and seeing Amy Ross enter the dugout to comfort him. Yeah, she’s a dentist, but she’s also a mom. She wasn’t the kid’s mom, but it didn’t matter to her. She was doing more Mom-ing than she was dentist-ing. Guess she’s got a little bit of Little League fever, too.
I bet the kid never forgets her.
Memories. The best kind. The forever kind.
Baseball is, and always will be, a kid’s game. It’s why we still see grown men in the major leagues dancing like fools over a walk-off win. When Mississippi State won the College World Series on Wednesday night, the players dog-piled and celebrated as if they were 11-year-olds learning they were getting milkshakes after the game.
More than anything, I hope these Little Leaguers soak up the experiences. I hope they keep their friends. I hope they remember every play.
I really, really hope they learn what I learned years ago: You can take the kid out of baseball.
You just can’t ever take the baseball out of the kid.
