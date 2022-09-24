Albert Einstein once said, “Nothing happens until something moves.” In other words, for something to happen in our life, we must make something happen.
You could also say, activity breeds activity. After college, I worked as a camera man for an outdoor fishing show for a couple years. This was a great experience at a young age as I got to travel around the country. I remember the host of the show always saying, “Some people say the sky is the limit; I call them slackers.” I interpreted the saying as, “I think the impossible is possible.”
Early on, I decided to pursue the impossible. This didn’t always work in my favor. As you see, some things are impossible, unfortunately. Like the time my childhood friend Matt Clifton and I attempted to build a helicopter with an electric lawnmower engine. We decided we would work out the extension cord powering the motor once we were airborne.
Of course, we were both 11 or 12 at the time. We didn’t get very far but at least we tried. What’s the fun in doing something that everyone has already done? Let’s do something that no one has ever done or thought possible. Let’s push the limits every time.
As your mayor, I put this mindset to work every day. I strive for ways to build a better community for our residents and a town that will attract and retain our young people. After all, they are the future.
If we’re going to be relevant long-term, we must push the boundaries now. Lufkin is pivoting to a diversified workforce. We are attracting non-traditional companies. Never have we seen such unique opportunities for our young people. We are breaking barriers in Lufkin and doing things never thought possible. We’ve decided who we are and we’re fulfilling that mission.
Our council is working well together. We believe in the best for Lufkin and work toward that daily. Just because it hasn’t been possible in the past doesn’t mean it’s not possible now.
Here are some examples of what I’m talking about. As a community, we want more for our young people, we want a better-looking community and Lufkin Forward was born. This award-winning planning project has been a huge success and will kick off soon.
Angelina Arts Alliance is working on a cultural district designation for Lufkin. Why? Because people came together in our community, decided this was needed and have begun working toward accomplishing that goal.
Last month, we initiated a conversation to renovate the main sports complex, Morris Frank Park. A goal was set, and the project is moving forward. Residents want the best for our young people, and we’re going give it to them.
We recently began meeting with animal advocates in our community and started a conversation about how we could build a better animal services department with an emphasis on rescuing more animals, finding them homes and how to further reduce the euthanasia ratio … and we’re going to find a way.
Some people in our community came together and wanted a better soccer program for our kids, and now were building one.
I venture to say, never have we seen so many positive projects for our community happening at the same time. You’re seeing activity breeding activity, and this is just the beginning. Be proud of the place you call home, get involved and find ways to make it better. Excuses aren’t helping. Complaining is a waste of time; find a solution, and let’s make it happen. If we bond together as a community, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.
