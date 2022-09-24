Albert Einstein once said, “Nothing happens until something moves.” In other words, for something to happen in our life, we must make something happen.

You could also say, activity breeds activity. After college, I worked as a camera man for an outdoor fishing show for a couple years. This was a great experience at a young age as I got to travel around the country. I remember the host of the show always saying, “Some people say the sky is the limit; I call them slackers.” I interpreted the saying as, “I think the impossible is possible.”

Mark Hicks is the mayor for the city of Lufkin. His email address is mhicks@cityoflufkin.com.