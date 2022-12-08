Angelina College trustees meeting at noon today The Lufkin Daily News Dec 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Angelina College trustees will meet at noon today to consider establishing a new degree plan created through the Title V grant.The meeting will be in the administration board room.Trustees also will consider:■ A bid for two mechanical ventilators for the respiratory care program.■ Establishing course fees of $105 for the high-reliability soldering and for the electronic fabrication courses.■ The fiscal 2022 audit, which will be presented by a represenatitve from Axley & Rode.■ Selecting board meeting dates for 2023.Trustees also will consider financial and investment reports and personnel recommendations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Angelina College Trustee Personnel Finance Work Recommendation Audit Board Meeting Investment Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNacogdoches County sheriff's deputy punched man in face, suit claimsTwo men arrested on accusations of sexually assaulting two teenage girlsAngelina County Sheriff planning to retire on Dec. 31TxDOT breaks ground on $172.8 million Corrigan Relief RouteAngelina County grand jury indicts Lymbery third time for violating Texas Open Meetings ActCASA of the Pines presents 24th home tourBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Angelic Cupcakes shutters farmers market shopLufkin wins Hudson Invitational; Central winsLufkin Lighted Christmas Parade draws holiday lovers, candy enthusiasts alikeLufkin City Council strengthens ordinance to cut down on catalytic converter thefts Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.