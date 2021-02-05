“It’s not my favorite.”
I sometimes hear this little sentence from my wife. I know what it means now, but I didn’t in the beginning.
The first time she said the words to me came when we were dating. I’d offered to cook her dinner at my place. Nothing fancy, ’cause I’m not a fancy guy. Just a beef stew I’d learned to do in a crockpot.
I guess I should have warned her about my affinity for steak sauce. I love the stuff. I’d use it instead of syrup on my pancakes if I weren’t married now.
Back then, I used it to marinate meat. Any meat. All the meat. From her first bite, I could tell Susie didn’t really like my recipe. To her credit, she didn’t gag or puke. She didn’t say, “Blechhh!” or “Are you trying to poison me?”
That’s not her nature. Instead, she smiled sweetly and said, “It’s not really my favorite.”
Now that we’re married (it wasn’t because of my cooking), I’ve come to realize she’s just too nice say what she’s probably thinking. She’s used the same expression when I play one of my songs for her. She’s not quite the head banger I am, so when I crank up some heavy metal on our back porch, I usually hear (above the noise), “That’s not really my favorite.”
I’ve learned from her. After spending most of my life blurting out whatever came to mind (and creating all kinds of problems because of it) I’ve realized there are much better ways to express myself.
I don’t have to come right out and insult someone. Sure, there’ll always be those folks who don’t deserve the sweetened version. Some people deserve our full-blast reactions. For them, I say rare back and let it rip. Crank the volume when necessary. Get that point right danged across.
My new approach is passive/aggressive for sure, but seemingly innocent utterances like Susie’s help me maintain my composure (and dignity). They ensure I don’t spit out words I’ll regret later. They help me work around the “tact” required in certain situations. I like the idea that we can take the high road while leaving our targets wondering what they just heard.
Take, for example, the expression “Bless your heart.” Anyone from outside our area hearing those words would walk away thinking they’d received an actual blessing of some sort. They’d be confused, because “Bless your heart” doesn’t usually come up in East Texas unless the recipient has done something monumentally stupid.
I get it.
If I’ve got some lady offering me a “Bless your heart,” I know I’ve done screwed up. Translation: “You idiot. Did your mama have any children she didn’t drop on their heads?”
Around here, we know that a “Bless your heart” is about the same as pouring syrup over a heaping helping of cactus.
I’ve got some expressions of my own I’ve developed. Feel free to plagiarize.
When I encounter an especially crabby person to whom I’m expected to respond, I offer, “I sure hope your day gets better.” I had to throw that one out last week when an old man groused at me about being in his way at a gas pump. He didn’t care that I was there first. He was just mad. I’m sure my words made him happy. (Probably not.)
If the person in question is downright rude, I’ll change things up a little: “I sure hope your life gets better.”
They don’t know whether to thank me for what sounded like a compliment — or cuss me. I’m usually on my merry way before they figure it out.
If I’m trapped in a discussion about someone who isn’t present, I’ve stocked up on comments to prevent me from biting my tongue down to a nub. These remarks come in handy when someone’s trying to convince me another person isn’t as bad as I think. The subject in question can be a total dirt bag in my opinion, but the defender doesn’t want to hear it.
Instead of embarking on another pointless argument, I simply offer, “I hope he/she gets what he/she deserves.”
Smooth, right? Does the person deserve leniency? I hope he or she gets it.
If he or she deserves to rot in a crappy prison somewhere, I really, really hope he or she gets it.
The key to using any of these phrases (I learned this from my bride) is to send ’em out through a big smile. It’s not just to throw off the recipient, who probably won’t snap to your true meaning. It’s also for you. You just found a better way to express yourself in a way that leaves you on the higher ground.
Flash that smile. You earned that smile — every tooth of it.
If they don’t like it?
Well, then.
Bless their hearts.
