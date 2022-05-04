Flaming coals, charred wood and clouds of smoke are all that are left of a secondary building on the property of the longtime home of the late Jimmy and Jody Tinkle in the 1500 block of South First Street after a blaze late Tuesday.
The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Tuesday on the property of the longtime home of the late Jimmy and Jody Tinkle in the 1500 block of South First Street.
A passerby called 911 after noticing flames above the treetops around 9 p.m. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene to find a secondary structure behind the main home fully engulfed in flames, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Firefighters fought the blaze for more than an hour before calling it under control at 10:23 p.m.
“No one appeared to be home at the time and no injuries were reported,” Pebsworth said.
Lufkin police assisted with traffic control, and firefighters will continue to monitor for hotspots throughout the night.
The cause is currently unknown, Pebsworth said. The incident remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Rev. Jimmy Tinkle was a founding professor at Angelina College and a minister in the Disciples of Christ church. He served as director of Community Services and director of Fine Arts at AC and directed more than 65 plays and musicals.
Joyce “Jody” Tinkle was a longtime educator at Trout and Brookhollow schools and a Stephen F. Austin State University professor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.