IRVING — The Lufkin Daily News collected 20 awards — including five first-place honors — this weekend in the 2022 Texas Association of Managing Editors contest during the organization’s annual convention.
The awards honored work produced by Texas newspapers in 2021.
Staff writer Jess Huff swept the Star Investigative Report of the Year category, winning first place for the second year in a row.
“Jess spends as much time as necessary to get the entire story and ensure its accuracy,” publisher Jackie Zimmerman said. “These stories for which she is recognized encompass not hours but days and, in some cases, months of her time to report. She has a keen persistence to get the full story.”
Judges said her first-place series of stories about the controversies surrounding the Angelina County Commissioners Court “shows impressive perseverance and use of records and statutes.”
Huff’s second-place entry for stories about the Chinquapin Community’s fight to prevent the construction of an oil and gas waste facility in the headwaters of Sam Rayburn Reservoir was one judges called “an impressive cultivation of community services” that were “well-written throughout.”
Judges called her third-place entry on benzene concerns surrounding the Gulf Park pipeline and a new housing development being built along that route “a good community story that attempts to set the record straight on a contentious issue.”
Huff also won second place in the Star Reporter of the Year category for an entry that included stories about Jefferson Enterprise Energy LLC’s plans to build an agro pulp mill in Lufkin and a feel-good piece about Tucker Knight, a 3-year-old boy who has been fighting for his life since birth.
“It's clear from the first words of a Jess Huff story that she does her homework,” judges wrote. “No matter the topic, her stories are well-sourced, thoroughly researched and written in a conversational style. Her Tucker Knight story was a standout, compassionately telling a family's heart-rending story while providing readers a brief but informative look at the medical issues at the heart of young Tucker's struggles.”
Huff also won second-place, third-place and honorable mention honors in the Freedom of Information category for stories on the Gulf Park pipeline, the PA Prospect oil and gas waste facility and county government, respectively.
Sports editor Josh Havard won first place in the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year category for stories about the Diboll Lady Jacks softball team’s memorable season; five former Dunbar High School athletes entering the Prairie View Interscholastic League Hall of Fame; former Hudson High School standout Riley Smith’s path to pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks; and a column honoring the memory of his uncle.
Havard also won third place in the Sports Feature category for an entry judges called “a nice collection of stories,” saying they “especially liked the Riley Smith feature.”
He also won third for Sports Column Writing.
News editor Stacy Faison won first place in the Designer of the Year category for the second straight year.
“Good variety with multi-entry points for the reader,” judges wrote. “Well planned pages thinking about readership.”
Faison also won second place in the Editorial Writing category.
Managing editor Jeff Pownall won first place in the Star Opinion Writer of the Year category for a package of editorials about local emergency medical services; our county’s growing criminal case backlog; the need for citizens to receive COVID-19 vaccinations; the sad saga of Commissioner Bobby Cheshire and his legal troubles; and a touching tribute to former Mayor Bob Brown.
“Jeff Pownall writes with precision and clarity, and he leaves no doubt about where he comes down on issues that are important to the community,” judges said. “The range of subjects in this entry — from emergency medical services to COVID to a tribute to a former mayor — reflect his connection to the community he serves through his writing.”
Pownall also received an honorable mention in the Editorial Writing category.
The Star Award categories won by Huff and Pownall are among those presented in conjunction with the Headliners Foundation of Texas and come with a $500 prize.
Graphic designer Lance Kingrey won first place for Infographics for a package of graphics judges called “clear, colorful and informative.”
The newsroom staff earned second-place honors in the Newsroom of the Year category, an honor for which Pownall is particularly proud.
“Our recognition in the Newsroom of the Year category is extremely gratifying because we are a true team of journalists who use our multiple individual talents to produce one of the best newspapers in the state,” he said. “We may not have the staff and resources other papers have but we bust our tails to cover Lufkin and Angelina County. I couldn’t be prouder of the entire newsroom, and I’m beyond thrilled to see Jess honored for her exhaustive coverage of our county and beyond.”
Other awards were:
■ Restaurant critic Brie Bradford, second place, Comment and Criticism.
■ Staff photographer Joel Andrews, honorable mention, Photojournalism.
■ Contributing writer Gary Stallard, honorable mention, General Column Writing.
■ Zimmerman, honorable mention, General Column Writing.
“Poignant column about how COVID came between a motherly hug and no hug,” judges wrote of Zimmerman’s entry. “This column put a human angle to a pandemic that has disrupted the entire country.”
Judges also said her public service column about getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and maintaining distance offered good advice.
“From Jess and Kayley’s stories to Stacy’s design, Lance’s graphics, Joel’s photos and Jeff’s editorials and leadership, I can’t say enough about how well the newsroom comes together as a team every day to provide local news that readers need to know about their community,” Zimmerman said.
Formerly known as the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors contest, the competition in 2021 opened itself up to all Texas newspapers, removing the requirement that publications be members of the Associated Press.
