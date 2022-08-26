Caroline Alvis delivers the game ball to officials prior to Wednesday’s kickoff for the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners’ match against North American University. Alvis was part of the dedication ceremony for the new soccer facility on the AC campus.
Angelina College Soccer’s very big day proved even bigger than expected, with the christening of a new facility and a pair of big wins on the pitch adding to the festive crowd.
Wednesday’s events included a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring several dignitaries, a ceremonial first kick from some of those dignitaries and an official game-ball delivery from young Caroline Alvis.
The packed new stadium’s crowd then witnessed the nationally ranked AC soccer teams wreak havoc on North American University, with the No. 18 Lady Roadrunners rolling to a 10-0 win and the No. 10 Roadrunners finishing off the Stallions by a 7-0 score.
Both teams are on the road Saturday at the University of St. Thomas in Houston. The next home stand is the conference opener against Trinity Valley Community College on Sept. 3.
No. 18 Lady Roadrunners 10, NAU 0 — The Lady Roadrunners scored their first goal not even two minutes into Wednesday’s match with North American University. Marlene Flores took a long feed from Abi Hearne and drilled the nets for a 1-0 lead.
From there, it was just a matter of how many Lady ’Runners would reach the score sheet.
Flores added another, and Yancy Quijano joined her in scoring twice as the No. 18 Lady Roadrunners cruised to a 10-0 win.
Liliane Clase, Emilie Dueck, Julia Tamasy, Michaiah Cordova, Camila Montero and Tatyanna Guzman also finished with goals in the Lady ’Runners’ impressive offensive attack.
Defensively, AC’s back line helped keeper Alexandra Nunez to a quiet night and a clean sheet. NAU’s offense mustered just one shot on goal the entire match.
AC’s ladies will travel to the University of St. Thomas in Houston on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m.
No. 10 Roadrunners 7, NAU 0 —The No. 10 Roadrunners’ scoring came in flurries, with AC drilling three goals in a four-minute span in the first half, two more within a minute of one another in the second and a couple of late goals to cap a 7-0 win over North American University on Wednesday.
Brian Obaseki and Aldair Chaves each scored two goals, and Shamour McLean, Omar Mora and Wilondja Loni added a goal each in leading AC to its second win of the season.
Both teams battled to a scoreless draw until the 26th minute when Chaves took a perfect ball from Scott Gray’s corner kick and headed it into the net for a 1-0 AC lead. Less than two minutes later, Obaseki drilled a setup from Juan Lopez, and just three minutes after that, McLean blasted home a rocket from the top of the box for a 3-0 AC cushion.
In the second half, Mora scored in the match’s 54th minute, and Chavez earned his second goal in the 55th minute. Obaseki scored his second (83rd minute) and Loni banged home a penalty kick (87th) to wrap up the AC win.
The Roadrunners (2-0) play at the University of St. Thomas in Houston on Saturday. The next home match is the conference opener against Trinity Valley Community College on Sept. 3.
