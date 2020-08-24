Two tropical systems are spinning in the Gulf of Mexico, and one is on course to impact East Texas.
Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura have been heading to the Gulf of Mexico together with seemingly ever changing trajectories, but as they get closer to landfall, the impacts are becoming more clear.
“Things are being updated about every six hours, but right now, Marco looks like it’s pretty much going to skirt the coast line and move into Texas,” said Lisa May, a meteorological technician at the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Shreveport, Louisiana. “Our main concern is going to be Laura. There’s still some uncertainty with that, but it looks like it’s going to come in around the Texas, Louisiana border there and move on up toward our warning area up into Arkansas.”
If Laura does come up the Texas, Louisiana border, East Texas could see wind gusts of 50-60 mph, heavy rain up to 4-6 inches and higher in certain places, May said.
“We can’t rule out severe weather as far as damaging winds and isolated tornadoes,” May said.
The NWS issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, including Angelina County, on Sunday.
When the two storms were developing further out in the ocean, there was some speculation among meteorologists that they could hit landfall together, causing what is known as the Fujiwhara effect, named after Dr. Sakuhei Fujiwhara, the chief of the Central Meteorological bureau in Tokyo shortly after World War I.
The Fujiwhara effect is a phenomenon that occurs when two nearby cyclonic vortices (hurricanes) move around each other and close the distance between the circulations of their corresponding low-pressure areas.
According to Jason Meyers, a meteorologist with the American Meteorological Society, the Fujiwhara effect can influence hurricanes in a number of ways.
If the storms are the same size, the effect can cause the hurricanes to “dance” around one another and change their original trajectories. If one hurricane is larger than the other, it can absorb the smaller hurricane.
The latter happened in 2005 when Hurricane Wilma absorbed tropical storm Alpha off the East Coast.
May said the NWS does not expect that to come into play because Marco is weakening at this point and the storms are too far apart for the Fujiwhara effect to happen at this point.
Some experts say the Gulf of Mexico is not conducive for the Fujiwhara effect as the watery crater created by plate tectonics is too small, so one storm typically dominates another in such a confined space, either pushing it away or tearing it apart with tendrils of cirrus clouds making its own cyclone-toppling wind shear.
However, even if the storms do not reach the Fujiwhara effect, their mere existence in the Gulf is noteworthy. Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said there is no record of two hurricanes existing in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.
“I’ve seen storms come one after another, but not like this. This season is weird,” said Hugh Willoughby, a research professor at Florida International University and former director of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Hurricane Research Division. “We’re more than halfway through the season in terms of named storms but not in terms of the calendar.”
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a state disaster declaration in 23 counties ahead of the impending storms on Sunday, and he announced FEMA approval for federal emergency declaration Monday morning.
FEMA is authorized to provide emergency protective measures of direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support at 75% funding.
The NWS will host an update on the hurricanes at 4:30 p.m. today via Facebook live. The Lufkin Daily News will provide an update after.
