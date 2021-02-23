Hudson ISD Bus 45 was involved in a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon on state Highway 94.
Superintendent Donny Webb said to his knowledge there were no serious injuries to the 25 students or the bus monitor or driver on board. All students' parents were contacted, and about half of the students were picked up by parents in person while the other half were able to be dropped off by the bus, which suffered only minor damage to its bumper.
The bus had parked and dropped off a student near the Lucky's and a daycare facing Lufkin. The student had disembarked when a pickup truck ran into a minivan stopped behind the bus, pushing the minivan into the back of the bus, Webb said.
The students, staff and drivers were looked over by paramedics, and only the driver of the minivan was transported to the hospital by ambulance after complaining of back and neck pain, Webb said.
Both the minivan and the pickup truck seemed like they would likely be totaled, Webb said.
One student sustained bruising to his or her face but did not go to the hospital. One student's parent decided to take them to the emergency room after they later complained of pain to the neck and back, Webb said.
"Fortunately, it didn't appear anyone was seriously injured," he said.
