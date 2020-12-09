Two men died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 190 about five miles east of Livingston Tuesday morning, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release.
At 6:50 a.m. Michael Tobin, 55, of Onalaska, was traveling east on U.S. 190 in a 2009 Chevrolet SUV while Christopher Hinson, 37, of Livingston, was traveling westbound in a 2013 Ford passenger car, according to the release from DPS Sgt. David Hendry.
A preliminary crash investigation indicated that Hinson attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone and struck Tobin’s vehicle head on, the release states.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by a Polk County Justice of the Peace, the release said.
No other information was released by DPS.
