Two men died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 190 about five miles east of Livingston Tuesday morning, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release.

At 6:50 a.m. Michael Tobin, 55, of Onalaska, was traveling east on U.S. 190 in a 2009 Chevrolet SUV while Christopher Hinson, 37, of Livingston, was traveling westbound in a 2013 Ford passenger car, according to the release from DPS Sgt. David Hendry.

A preliminary crash investigation indicated that Hinson attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone and struck Tobin’s vehicle head on, the release states.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by a Polk County Justice of the Peace, the release said.

No other information was released by DPS.

Jess Huff's email address is

jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.