Lufkin police have arrested two more individuals suspected to be involved with the shooting that took place at Pinewood Park Apartments Monday afternoon.
After investigating the shooting Monday, detectives were led to believe Demetric Marshall, 19, and an unnamed juvenile were shooters in the incident, Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said.
“Witnesses reported seeing them flee the scene in a blue Honda Accord after firing more than 20 rounds in the complex parking lot,” she said. “The targeted person and their vehicle were not hit, though two uninvolved, unoccupied vehicles suffered damage.”
No injuries were reported from the shooting, according to Pebsworth.
Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a report of the suspect vehicle on Kurth Drive, Pebsworth said. Officers responded to the area but did not immediately find the vehicle, and then headed to the vehicle’s registered address on Airport Avenue, she said.
“The blue Honda passed officers on Airport Avenue with Marshall driving and the named juvenile suspect as the passenger around 4:45 p.m,” she said. “Marshall pulled into a driveway where he and the juvenile immediately fled on foot.”
Officers pursued both suspects and then took them into custody.
Marshall and the juvenile were still in possession of guns used in the Pinewood Park shooting, Pebsworth said. The juvenile suspect threw a 9mm as he ran from officers, and officers also found an AR-15 pistol in a backpack dropped during the foot pursuit, she said.
Marshall was taken to the Angelina County Jail, where he remains on a $110,000 bond charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and unlawful carry of a weapon, Pebsworth said. The juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, she said.
These arrests come after officers detained two other juveniles in connection to the incident Monday evening. One was released after detectives found the juvenile had no direct involvement, while the other was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
