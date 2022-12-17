Three people died in a two-vehicle crash at midnight Saturday on South First Street in which the driver is being charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Three of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene while two others were flown to an out-of-town hospital, she said. Another was treated and released from a local hospital.
The driver, Tyler Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was taken into custody after being treated and released from a local hospital, Pebsworth said. As of 9 a.m., he was awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with additional charges pending.
The accident occurred in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch. The preliminary investigation shows Lewis was southbound on South First Street in a small sedan when he made a sudden lane change and was rear-ended by another vehicle, Pebsworth said. Lewis’ sedan spun into the median and came to an abrupt stop.
Neither Lewis nor his six passengers were wearing seat belts, according to Pebsworth. Lewis remained in the driver’s seat while his passengers came to rest in the back seat.
Lufkin police will release names of the deceased and injured later today.
