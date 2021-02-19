The National Weather Service is predicting an end to the freeze by Sunday but a few more days of freezing temperatures and dangerous road conditions.
Charlie Woodrum, warden coordination meteorologist, said the region has several days to recover, but it’s not quite finished with its winter storm.
Angelina County is no longer under a winter storm warning at this time. However, the county is under a hard freeze warning from 6 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday.
“The main part of the precipitation — the snow, the sleet, the freezing rain — has moved east of our area, thankfully,” Woodrum said during a Facebook live video Wednesday night. “So we don’t anticipate that we’re going to have a lot of heavy amounts of additional accumulation of snow, sleet and ice.”
Some lighter amounts of precipitation did develop across the region during Thursday morning, but that was the last of the wintry mix expected in the area.
The team measured one-eighth of an inch of ice on the trees and sleet and ice packed on the ground at the Shreveport office, and Woodrum said these make for dangerous driving conditions.
“Roads are snow-covered, what’s become an ice pack,” Woodrum said. “Temperatures have dropped back below freezing and it’s now in the mid-20s or lower 20s across our area, so we certainly don’t want folks to go out because anything that melted (Thursday) is refreezing.”
The good news was that temperatures should warm up into the low to mid-30s, maybe a little warmer, in Deep East Texas and Central Louisiana, leading to some thaw on Thursday, Woodrum said.
“However, the bad news is, we’re going to see temperatures drop down into the teens and 20s each night, both (last) night and (tonight),” he said.
Roads will remain treacherous as they thaw during the day and refreeze at night.
“Saturday into Sunday, we see temperatures continue to warm up, and by Sunday, we should really see a great thaw across our region — roads clearing, snow and ice dropping off the area,” Woodrum said.
It all began with a cold air mass and a series of reinforcements of colder and colder air that brought on this historic winter storm series and arctic outbreak to the south and the four-state region, Woodrum said.
“Just about a week ago, we started to see those temperatures drop, and they never stopped dropping,” Woodrum said. “We started off, in some places, in the 70s and 80s before this arctic air mass that came down from Canada and dropped into the northern planes and continued to pump cold air into our area for the last week.”
Temperatures shattered records in Shreveport early Tuesday morning with a single-degree night, breaking the previous record of 20 degrees.
Much of the region the NWS covers, including Angelina County, is suffering from water and electricity shortages. Woodrum said the NWS is continuing operations as best it can through the shortages with a limited in-person team who is staying in the building or in hotels and a team working remotely.
“Our mission is to save lives and protect property, and that’s why we’re here,” he said. “We’ve got a great crew, who have left their families to stay here and help you guys.”
