As a way to give back to the community, PrimeTime Rentals will be distributing free backpacks and school supplies Sunday to attendees of its Back 2 School Giveaway.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Dunne Richardson Park. Jamarcus Coleman, one of the owners of PrimeTime Rentals, said the company wanted to give back to the community that has poured so much into the business. He finds it especially important to focus on the younger community members, he said.
“That’s where it starts,” he said. “If we can show the younger community that they do have support, it helps them as they grow up. They’ll know that the community is behind them.”
Along with the free backpack and supplies, PrimeTime Rentals will be giving out free food and drinks. The event also will feature a 360 photo booth, bounce houses and games.
“The games are almost like field day games,” Coleman said. “We’re going to give away actual medals for anybody that participates.”
In the hopes of inspiring the younger guests, various speakers will be on hand to mentor them, including a youth pastor from Houston and a number of local business owners.
“They can tell them how they grew up and how things have gone for them,” he said.
Everyone is welcome to come to the event, whether they are from Lufkin or not, Coleman said.
“It’s a way for people to come out and enjoy the sun, enjoy free food, music and get supplies,” he said.
