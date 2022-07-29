LDN

As a way to give back to the community, PrimeTime Rentals will be distributing free backpacks and school supplies Sunday to attendees of its Back 2 School Giveaway.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Dunne Richardson Park. Jamarcus Coleman, one of the owners of PrimeTime Rentals, said the company wanted to give back to the community that has poured so much into the business. He finds it especially important to focus on the younger community members, he said.

Kayley Fraze’s email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.