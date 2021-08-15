Lufkin police arrested a woman late Saturday in connection to the shooting incident at Cheddar's.
Nabrisha Monique Handy, 29, of Lufkin, is being charged with deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute involving Handy and the woman who was wounded, Akeyah Howard, 25, of Lufkin, the release states.
Howard was wounded in the ankle/foot area during a disturbance in the restaurant’s bar area around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, according to the release. She was treated and released from a local emergency room after the incident. Her injury is not life-threatening.
The incident remains under investigation.
Handy posted her $10,000 bond and was released from the Angelina County Jail on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.