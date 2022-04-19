2 prescribed burns today in Angelina National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Apr 19, 2022 Apr 19, 2022 Updated 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two prescribed burns are planned today in the Angelina National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn units is 2,323 acres in the Clear Creek and Ebenezer recreation areas with helicopter support.Winds are predicted to be from the east/southeast at 9-15 mph.Long-range drift smoke may impact roadways. If motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use low beams. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Angelina National Forest Prescribed Burns National Forests And Grasslands In Texas National Forest Angelina Physics Motor Vehicle Low Beam Burn Ebenezer Roadway Speed Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLISD rejects student’s appeal to remove fighting from his disciplinary recordMan accused of slipping away from authoritiesLufkin man accused of making a false insurance claim in 2021 on a truck repossessed in 201814-year-old girl in 'extremely critical' condition in Houston-area hospital after hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident on Pershing14-year-old dies in hit-and-run; police still searching for suspectLufkin police seeking man wanted for organized criminal activityS&T Pit Burgers serves up a feast for the sensesPVILCA inducting four Dunbar student-athletes into Hall of FameDiboll residents share opinions on proposed livestock ordinance changeTexas Railroad Commission dismisses with prejudice PA Prospect LLC’s application Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.