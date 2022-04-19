LDN Facebook Profile Pic Logo 1024x1024

Two prescribed burns are planned today in the Angelina National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.

The burn units is 2,323 acres in the Clear Creek and Ebenezer recreation areas with helicopter support.

Winds are predicted to be from the east/southeast at 9-15 mph.

Long-range drift smoke may impact roadways. If motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use low beams.