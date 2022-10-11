Beaumont police have identified the man found dead in a house fire Friday morning and have issued a theft warrant for the person of interest in the case, who was last seen fleeing officers on foot near Lufkin.

Jason West, 41, of Beaumont, was found dead during Friday’s arson investigation after a house fire in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue in Beaumont, according to a statement from Beaumont police.

