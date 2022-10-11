Beaumont police have identified the man found dead in a house fire Friday morning and have issued a theft warrant for the person of interest in the case, who was last seen fleeing officers on foot near Lufkin.
Jason West, 41, of Beaumont, was found dead during Friday’s arson investigation after a house fire in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue in Beaumont, according to a statement from Beaumont police.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death and if it is related to the fire.
The person of interest authorities have been searching for in the Lufkin area since Friday afternoon was identified Monday as Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Detectives wish to speak with Ardoin because they believe he has information about the fire, according to Beaumont police.
West’s blue Hyundai Sonata was not located at the scene of Friday morning's fire. Investigators say they believe Ardoin drove the car northbound on U.S. Highway 69 from Beaumont to Huntington, where he was spotted by a Huntington police officer that afternoon. He then fled from the officer until he wrecked the car in the parking lot of Metal Mart, about 1 mile from the Lufkin city limits, before fleeing on foot, according to police.
On Tuesday, Beaumont police said they have issued a felony theft warrant for Ardoin.
Anyone with any information that may identify the suspect is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.
The Beaumont Police Department’s number is (409) 832-1234. The sheriff's office's number is (936) 634-3331. Crime Stoppers tips are accepted at 639TIPS.com, through their app (639TIPS.com/app) or by calls to (936) 639-TIPS (639-8477).
