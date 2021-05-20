Lufkin emergency management has determined reports of a tornado sighting this afternoon were no more than "strange looking" clouds.
Around 3:45 p.m., the city received a report of a tornado sighting. The tornado was said to be crossing 103 east and headed toward the Redland area, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
The city’s emergency management coordinator called the National Weather Service to see if they had anything on radar to indicate a tornadic storm, but NWS officials said they did not.
Officers simultaneously headed to the area to try to locate the storm or damage. They did not find damage but noticed “strange looking” clouds in the area, Pebsworth said.
After numerous additional reports, the city's emergency management coordinator checked with NWS once more. NWS officials said the storm system was “too weak” to create tornadoes, the release states.
