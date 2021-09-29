The Gatlin Brothers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus.
The performance by the Grammy Award-winning country music trio replaces a performance canceled by the Steep Canyon Rangers.
Tickets for the Gatlin Brothers are on sale now. Prices range from $35-$55 and can be purchased at the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at 108 S. First St. Tickets also can be purchased online at angelinaarts.org or by phone at 633-5454. All existing tickets to Steep Canyon Rangers will be honored at the Gatlin Brothers performance.
Larry, Steve and Rudy Gatlin Brothers have dazzled audiences for more than 60 years with a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three Academy Of Country Music Awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin, along with five nominations for Country Music Association Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album and Male Vocalist of the Year. (DOVE Awards , American Music Awards, People’s Choice)
The brothers have accumulated seven No. 1 singles, 32 Top 40 records, 22 studio albums and five Broadcast Music Inc. “Million-Air” Awards.
Larry ranks fourth among solo writers with the most self-penned top 40 Billboard hits. His song catalog has been recorded by a who’s who of entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Sir Tom Jones, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis and dozens of others, securing his legacy as one of BMI’s top solo songwriters of all time.
For more than 62 years, the Gatlin Brothers have entertained audiences in some of the world’s largest venues and from some of the most iconic stages, including the Grammy Awards, the American Music Awards, the People’s Choice Awards, the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee Haw, Love Boat, the Midnight Special with Wolfman Jack, the Merv Griffin Show, Solid Gold, the Barbara Mandrell Show and their own variety special on ABC — “Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers.”
In 1976, the Gatlin Brothers were on the fast track, thanks to the chart-topping success of the Grammy Award-winning single “Broken Lady.” The hits continued throughout the decade with their signature song “All the Gold In California” followed by “Houston” (Means I’m One Step Closer To You).
The next decade brought No. 1 hits with “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” “I Just Wish You Were Someone To Love,” “Statues Without Hearts,” “Love Is Just A Game” and “Night Time Magic.”
It all began in 1955 in Abilene, when Larry was 7, Steve was 4 and Rudy was 2. The brothers grew up singing gospel music after listening to James Blackwood and the Blackwood Brothers, Hovie Lister and The Stateman Quartet as well other accomplished gospel artists.
As children the brothers would sing for anyone that would listen. Soon they were singing from coast to coast and appeared at the World’s Fair in 1964 in New York City. They recorded four gospel records early in their career. In 1966 Larry went to college where he studied English and law at the University of Houston.
In 1971, he auditioned for the Imperials, Elvis’ backup group. While he did not get the job, he met Dottie West, who was the opening act for Jimmy Dean. Dean would later become one of Larry’s oldest and best friends. Dottie was initially taken with Larry’s resemblance to Nashville songwriter Mickey Newbury. She told him one night in their backstage dressing room at the Landmark Hotel in Las Vegas that he looked so much like Newbury, that he had to be able to write great songs. Larry returned to Houston and wrote eight songs. He sent them to Dottie and she liked them so much she sent him a plane ticket to Nashville.Through Dottie, he met Kristofferson, who championed Gatlin’s talent as a writer and singer.
Kristofferson introduced Larry to Fred Foster at Monument Records, which resulted in a recording contract with the label. Larry’s first album, ‘‘The Pilgrim,’’ was released later that year. Cash wrote the liner notes for the album and dubbed him “The Pilgrim” a name Cash called Larry his entire life. Steve and Rudy were still in college at Texas Tech University and in 1975 they moved to Nashville to sing backup with Tammy Wynette. The two later joined Larry in 1976 to form Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers.
For more information about the upcoming 2021-22 events presented by Angelina Arts, visit angelinaarts.org.
