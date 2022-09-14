Fall in East Texas doesn’t really start until the Texas State Forest Festival does.
Thankfully, it’s that time of year. The 38th Forest Festival begins Thursday and continues through Sunday at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center. And while Mother Nature has often been unkind to the festival — it either rains like crazy or is hot as the dickens — this week’s forecast looks to be perfect, with sunny skies and temperatures never expected to rise above the final day’s predicted high of 93 degrees.
The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce says the festival is the most-attended event in East Texas every year. And more than 14,000 people are in attendance year in and year out because the mixture of exciting new events and tried-and-true fan favorites offer fun for the entire family.
While rising COVID-19 case numbers forced some of the festival’s attractions to be canceled or postponed until SpringFest last year, this year’s event will feature the return of most of those favorites, including the Pineywoods Car Show, the inaugural Big Axe BBQ Competition and the East Texas Cheerleading & Pom Pon/Dance Championships.
A casualty of a lack of participation over the last few years, the Southern Hushpuppy Championships will not be a part of this year’s festival. But the returning and new attractions and everyone’s favorite fried fair foods should offer plenty of reason to head out to the expo center and enjoy all the festival has to offer.
New this year are shows from the Pirates of The Sky-Nerveless Nocks aerial team and the Extreme Raptors, showcasing 15 different large birds of prey performing various tricks. Guests also can participate in ax-throwing each day of the festival, while younger festival-goers can enjoy the Children’s Festival, which will consist of games, crafts and educational activities. There also will be a petting zoo with pony rides.
The Bear Hollow Wood Carvers will return this year, performing with chainsaws and creating wood art throughout the event, while musicians Jackson Pigg, the Sam Shupak Band, the Grateful Geezers Band and The Lufkin Brass Band will entertain the crowds on the Swingin’ Axe Stage.
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Dancers will make their festival debut Thursday night in the main arena, while the 2022 Corporate Challenge Field Day also will take place on Thursday, featuring participants competing in an egg race, tug of war, a sack race, a hoola race, a 50-yard dash and hop ball. All funds raised will go directly to Innovative Educational grants for teachers at Lufkin ISD.
The third annual Lumber-JACKED 5K & Fun Runs will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Ellen Trout Memorial Lake. Registration fee is $20 for ages 13 and older and $15 for children 12 and younger. And Saturday also is Vendor Market Day, showcasing dozens of commercial vendors peddling an array of items.
A variety of munchies will be available each day, including funnel cakes, fresh lemonade, the Roundtable’s famous ribeye sandwiches and Dos Amigos and Royal Dog, among other local food trucks. Guests 21 and older can wash it all down with a sip of beer or wine as the Beer Garden returns this year.
And the event would not be complete without the Ferris wheel, roller coasters, fun house and other rides and games included in the carnival fun. This year’s event features a new carnival that is already booked for the next three years, according to Tara Watson-Watkins, chamber president and CEO.
The festival will be open from 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The carnival will be open the same hours with the exception of Saturday, when it will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For a full schedule of events, visit texasstateforestfestival.com/festival-info.
General admission to the festival is $8 and children 3 and younger will be admitted for free.
