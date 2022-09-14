Fall in East Texas doesn’t really start until the Texas State Forest Festival does.

Thankfully, it’s that time of year. The 38th Forest Festival begins Thursday and continues through Sunday at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center. And while Mother Nature has often been unkind to the festival — it either rains like crazy or is hot as the dickens — this week’s forecast looks to be perfect, with sunny skies and temperatures never expected to rise above the final day’s predicted high of 93 degrees.