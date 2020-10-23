So actions speak louder than words? Not exactly. Not right now.
This is one of my least-favorite times of any year: Campaign time. We’re just getting rid of mosquitoes and every other pest tormenting us for months, only to move into election season — and the never-ending swarms of campaign ads.
Thanks, but I prefer mosquito bites. They may itch, but at least I can slap a mosquito legally.
They’re just words, right? But if I’m honest (and I sure try to be), words alone haven’t really caused me to change my mind much over my lifetime. We’re talking nearly 60 years of hearing words, but I can’t recall very many times when whatever someone was saying made a ton of difference.
Some words may have inspired me, but they weren’t necessarily responsible for any change in my beliefs or behavior. That is, not unless there were actions to back up the talk.
The dilemma has shown up in nearly every part of my life. Religion? You bet. I’ve had lots of folks trying to convince me their particular church or belief was “the way.” Their messages sounded great, but the more I watched some of the messengers, the less I could see of the actual message. They weren’t exactly practicing what they were preaching, you know? Why would I want to join ’em if there was any chance I’d end up acting like ’em? No, thank you.
My professional life? Check. Plenty of “Do as I say, not as I do” examples, none of which motivated me in the least. In the Marine Corps, I was fortunate to serve under some exceptional leaders. Those were the ones who led by example. They inspired others to follow their leads. They showed. They didn’t just tell.
Others? Not so much. They decided they’d rather be bosses than leaders, and there’s a massive difference.
I’ve certainly been the target of words in my personal life. When my conduct fell below the standards of simple decency, any behavioral changes I made didn’t stem from some self-appointed judge whose own comportment was around the same level as mine. I needed to see how actions would improve my life — and I needed to see them from someone I considered qualified to show me.
To sum it up, if what they’re saying ain’t what I’m seeing, then all they’re doing is wasting their breath — and my time.
Which brings me back to these campaign ads.
If the ad in question features an incumbent telling me he or she is going to make all kinds of changes, my first question will be, “Then why haven’t you done it yet?”
If the ad consists of nothing more than slamming an opponent, that’s a big “Nope” from me. I can bad-mouth somebody all by my lonesome. What I can’t do is make policy, which is why I vote for anyone in the first place.
I’ve seen numerous ads showing graphic videos of “how things will be if you elect so-and-so.” But those scenes are taking place right now, and not in the future. What is the candidate doing right now to solve any of it? How do we know what’s happening now isn’t going to keep happening?
If it’s a new contender for office, I’m not going to let a 30- or 60-second commercial serve as my guiding light. I’ll do my own research to see how the person has performed previously in other roles, and to see how he or she answers the questions I’d like answered.
And on the not-so-off chance I discover the person lobbying to speak on my behalf has a past filled with criminal or amoral behavior? I don’t think so, pal. I like my elected officials to display a little decency. I prefer looking up to leaders, not down at ’em.
Again: If what they’re saying ain’t what I’m seeing, then all they’re doing is wasting their breath and my time.
Stumping for votes is a time-dishonored tradition, and not one I tend to take seriously. I don’t drive past a yard sign with a candidate’s name on it and think, “Hey, that yard looks better than mine. Guess I’d better vote for that guy.” All the text messages in the world won’t change my views if the subject has already shown me who he or she is.
It’s not going to stop. Ever. Bubba McBullpuckey and his ilk will continue to sling manure as long as they think the plants will eat it.
I know better.
I prefer the African proverb: “When deeds speak, words are nothing.” Or the Chinese proverb: “Talk doesn’t cook rice.” Those political hopefuls simply are filling our ears and heads with words even when their actions (past or present) don’t reflect ’em. Too often, it’s a last-ditch effort to convince us they’re finally gonna do something they haven’t done yet.
It’s like the end of a bad relationship: The now insignificant other suddenly promising to do the things we waited for them to do all this time. Are they really on the verge of change? Nah. They’re staging a desperate push to avoid getting dumped.
Or to get some votes. Same thing.
Personally, I’ll continue to focus more on what I see and a whole lot less on what I hear.
